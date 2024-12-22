Titan's Taneira looks to expand market share with focus on metro cities

The Titan Company’s ethnic wear brand, Taneira, plans to increase its market share to high single digits in the coming three years on the back of expanded product ranges and value offerings, with a focus on Tier-I and metro cities.

With more value offerings, the idea is to become the most preferred women’s ethnic wear destination. To achieve this, the brand has expanded into pashmina stoles, dupattas, ready-to-wear kurtas, unstitched kurtas, and lehengas.

“The contribution from these new categories is inching up, and we are increasing our footprint. This will allow us to capture a bigger market share in the ethnic wear segment and take it up from 2 per cent currently to 8–10 per cent in the next three years,” Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer at Taneira, told Business Standard.

To be sure, sarees will continue to be the brand’s mainstay down the line, he added, which will help differentiate its offerings from other brands in the ethnic wear segment.

“With launching kurtas, lehengas, and ready-to-wear products, we want to recruit younger customers and ultimately get them to experience sarees as well. We are looking at ready-to-wear as a way of complementing our sarees,” he said.

Having seen success with its cotton sarees ranging between Rs 1,299 and Rs 5,000, the brand plans to add five more textile clusters to the value segment for work. The brand currently offers sarees up to Rs 300,000 and sources from over 100 textile clusters.

“As much as 60 per cent of sarees, in terms of value, are bought during the wedding and festival season, which makes wedding dates very pertinent,” he added.

Taneira will close FY25 with 85 stores and plans to open 15–20 stores every year to take the total count to 125 by FY27. While the management has set a target of Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY27, Narayan said the sluggish demand in Q1 and Q2 may impact this year’s revenue.

“We are still hopeful of being in the Rs 750–1,000 crore range by FY27. We are very hopeful of a good FY26. Growth rates in Q1 and Q2 in FY26 could be in excess of 40–50 per cent because of a base effect and a lot more wedding dates, which was not the case this year,” he said.

The emerging businesses of Titan Company, comprising Taneira, fragrances, and fashion accessories, recorded a total income of Rs 106 crore in the September quarter, growing 14 per cent over the corresponding period last year. "Taneira's sales grew 12 per cent compared to Q2FY24, mainly driven by growth from new stores," the company had stated while announcing its Q2 results last month.

The focus for the next two years, he added, will remain on metro and Tier-I cities, which the brand plans to populate with a strong presence.

“There are a lot of advantages and cost optimisation that we can drive out of our focus on the bigger cities, where we see big headroom for growth. These markets have an appetite for more stores as new cities develop within and near the metros. We would like first to get a good foothold in these markets and thereafter expand to a Tier-II and Tier-III strategy,” said Narayan.

According to a Crisil 2024 report, ethnic wear contributed to approximately 30 per cent of the overall apparel market in India.

“Women’s ethnic wear is currently at Rs 1.3 trillion (FY24). The growth in the market can be attributed to growth in the saree segment as well as other ethnic products. The market is projected to increase to Rs 2 trillion by FY29, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8–9 per cent between FY24 and FY29,” it stated.

“Consumers are drawn to brands that offer innovative designs, superior fabric quality, and a reliable buying experience. Hence, the entry of prominent players into the ethnic wear industry has helped increase the popularity of sarees. These conglomerates bring their expertise, resources, and marketing prowess, expanding the reach and appeal of sarees. As a result, this association with reputable brands has positively influenced the market's growth,” the report further said.