Stocks to Watch, Dec 2: HUL, Raymond, SBI, Cipla Titan, Adani Group shares

Stocks to Watch on December 2, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:14 AM, were trading 47 points higher at 24,360. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,802.79. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,131.10, up 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus for today's (December 2) session:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL in its investor presentation said that 10 brands are at the sweet spot of premiumisation. The maker of Lux soaps pointed out in its presentation that its six long-term bets include premium skin care products for the face, hair, body wash, homeware liquids, condiments and mini meals, as well as prestige and well-being, as they offer high double-digit growth. Adani Group stocks: Adani Green Energy Ltd. will consider resurrecting its scrapped dollar bond between April and June, Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said, in a show of the conglomerate's resilience despite the US probe against founder Gautam Adani. Meanwhile, Bangladesh High Court last week ordered a committee of experts to examine the contract under which Adani supplies power from a $2 billion coal-fired plant in eastern India. The investigation is expected to be concluded by February when the court is due to make its order. In 2017, a deal was signed by Adani and a Bangladesh government entity under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to supply 1,600 megawatts power from Jharkhand-based plant.

Titan: Tata Group's jewellery retailer Tanishq is about to set up De Beers machines at its stores on a pilot basis to help customers validate the quality of diamonds. SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) launched a nation-wide drive to raise awareness about the importance of inoperative account activation. A savings or a current account is treated as inoperative if the customer has no transaction in the account for a period of over two years. Bajaj Auto: Austrian bike maker KTM has said that the judicial restructuring of its holding firm Pierer Mobility AG has no impact on business related to products co-developed with Bajaj Auto for Indian domestic market and select export markets.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL topped the 2024 Wizikey News Score ranking as India's most visible corporate in the media, the AI-powered media intelligence firm said. Reliance scored 97.43 out of 100 on the News Score for 2024. It was 96.46 in 2023, 92.56 in 2022, and 84.9 in 2021, showing consistent growth year after year while being number one throughout.

Raymond: The company's real estate arm, Raymond Realty, plans to get listed during the second quarter of the next financial year (Q2FY26), according to Harmohan Sahni, chief executive officer (CEO), Raymond Realty.

Bajaj Finance/ RBL Bank: RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance have mutually decided to cease the issuance of co-branded credit cards under their partnership, as the synergies initially envisioned have undergone significant changes, the bank notified the exchanges on Friday. M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra will utilise its existing sales network to sell its electric vehicle range as the automaker looks to offer all the choices to customers under one roof, as per reports. Ola Electric: The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric's market share fell from a dominant 49.8 per cent in May to 31 per cent in October on the back of an aggressive discounting in the festival season. It dropped further to 25.3 per cent in November —the lowest this year —with 29,191 registrations.

DLF: The company's joint venture firm DCCDL has sold an IT park in Kolkata to Primarc and RDB group for Rs 637 crore to monetise the rent-yielding commercial asset.

Airline/quick-service restaurant stocks: Jet fuel, or aviation turbine fuel (ATF), price was hiked by 1.45 per cent and rates of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

Biocon: Biocon’s arm, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved YESINTEK (Ustekinumab-kfce), a biosimilar to the reference product Stelara (Ustekinumab).

Signatureglobal: The company is targeting to deliver 16 million square feet area to its customers by March 2026, helping the company recognise around Rs 10,000 crore revenue in the books of accounts.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Leyland Finance, the financial services arm of Ashok Leyland, is planning to raise $300-500 million through debut issuance of dollar bonds by the end of the current financial year (FY25), its Managing Director (MD) & CEO Sachin Pillai said. Cipla: Promoters of the company are expected to sell shares worth Rs 2,000 crore through a block deal, as per reports. Samina Hamied and Rumana Hamied –daughters of MK Hamied, vice-chair and non-executive director on the Cipla board—are planning to sell a 1.72 per cent stake in the company.

Aster DM: The company has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence in 27 cities of the country.

Zomato: Zomato on Friday announced that it had raised Rs 8,500 crore ($1 billion) through a qualified institution placement (QIP) in its first major fundraise since public listing in July 2021.