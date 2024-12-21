IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

IndiGo has launched daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia on Saturday, becoming the 37th international destination for the private airliner.

The new route caters to the growing demand for travel between the two cities, offering both business and leisure travellers a convenient and affordable option, IndiGo said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are extremely pleased to further expand our network into Malaysia with the launch of direct flights from Chennai to Penang, our third destination in Malaysia, alongside Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi. With the inclusion of these flights to Penang, IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia from 2 cities in India" IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said in a statement.

At the inaugural ceremony, Chennai Airport director C V Deepak handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger on Saturday.

"Your gateway to Malaysia's crown jewel! The inaugural flight (6E1045) of IndiGo from Chennai to Penang was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and cake-cutting ceremony led by Chennai Airport Director C V Deepak along with senior Airports Authority of India officials and airline representatives. Fly non-stop daily from Chennai to Penang with IndiGo, starting today," the Chennai Airport said in a social media post.

According to IndiGo, with direct flights between Chennai and Penang, travellers are offered a faster, more convenient option thereby reducing travel time. Chennai also serves as a gateway for travellers from Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai heading to Penang.