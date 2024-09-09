Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tower-Adani Group fab proposal at appraisal stage under ISM: Meity

The proposal, however, is yet to be approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)

Semiconductor
Semiconductor
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
The recently announced $10 billion joint fab proposal by Israel’s Tower Semiconductor and India’s Adani Group is at the appraisal stage under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and the Ministry has sought more details from the entities involved in the project, said ISM CEO Akash Tripathi on Monday.

“Tower has submitted a proposal, but they have to provide details… and when they provide those details, we will examine that. Right now, it is at the appraisal stage, and we have sought more information from them,” said Tripathi at a press conference in Delhi.

Interestingly, last week, the Maharashtra state cabinet gave its nod to a semiconductor fab unit to be established jointly by the Adani Group and Israel-based Tower Semiconductor for an investment of about Rs 83,947 crore ($10 billion) in Panvel, Mumbai.

Tripathi, who heads the Rs 75,000 crore ISM, said that there were around 20 more semiconductor proposals in the pipeline, and the government, at the moment, has plans to directly support the industry for a period of 10 years.

“Under the ISM, we have almost 20 more proposals which include compound semiconductors, OSAT units, amongst others. Now we need to look at developing the entire semiconductor ecosystem as only having the fabs or OSATs won’t suffice, and there’s a need to bring up the entire ecosystem,” he said.

Tripathi also said that the government had envisioned overall fab units to be in double digits in the country while formulating the ISM. “Under the Semicon India programme, we had envisioned 2-3 semicon fabs, 2-3 display fabs and also various compound semiconductor fabs. So, I think total numbers will be somewhere around in double digits,” he added.

Talking about the revamping plans of the government's Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali (SCL), Tripathi informed the press that there has been keen interest from big private players for the project and a request for proposal (RFP) on the same will be floated very soon.

He was speaking at a press conference, organised jointly by MeitY, India Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA), and SEMI prior to the three-day Semicon India event to be held from September 11 to 13, 2024.

The event is set to attract global leaders from more than 250 semiconductor companies and their ecosystems and will see participation from more than 70 countries. PM Modi will also address the event on its inaugural day on September 11.
Topics :Adani Groupsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

