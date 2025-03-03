Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TSMC to announce $100 bn investment in US chip plants over next 4 years

TSMC to announce $100 bn investment in US chip plants over next 4 years

TSMC is the world's leader in production of advanced semiconductors used for artificial intelligence, and the investment would help bolster Trump's pledge to make the US dominant in AI

TSMC
During Trump’s first term, his administration lured TSMC to the US partly out of national security concerns. | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Stephanie Lai and Debby Wu 
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in chips plants in the US over the next four years, a move President Donald Trump is set to announce at the White House later Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.  
TSMC is the world’s leader in production of advanced semiconductors used for artificial intelligence, and the investment would help bolster Trump’s pledge to make the US dominant in AI. The person who described the plans did so on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement. 
 
The Wall Street Journal reported the investment plans earlier. 
 
Trump has repeatedly accused Taiwan of “stealing” the US chip industry and threatened tariffs on foreign-produced semiconductors, as top US officials have consistently affirmed their commitment to boosting domestic manufacturing. That’s particularly true for technologies at the heart of the US-China competition.
 
The president has expressed a preference for using tariffs to boost US chipmaking instead of government subsidies — the approach adopted by Chips Act under President Joe Biden. That legislation, passed in 2022, led to TSMC winning $6.6 billion in grants to support three plants in Phoenix.
 
During Trump’s first term, his administration lured TSMC to the US partly out of national security concerns. When TSMC first announced its investments in an advanced plant in the US in 2020, Trump officials back then said chips made by the Taiwanese chipmaker in Arizona will power everything from artificial intelligence to F-35 fighter jets.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT condones delay in PepsiCo insolvency plea, to list for hearing

Govt upgrades IRCTC and IRFC to Navratna status from Miniratna-I

2W makers report mixed Feb sales: Royal Enfield, TVS rise; Bajaj, Hero slip

Premium

Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Wipro's revenue to grow by 4.5% in FY26, says Fitch; reaffirms 'A-' rating

Topics :Taiwansemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story