Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Ola Electric Mobility is laying off around 1,000 employees—approximately 25 per cent of its 4,000 workforce-- as part of a restructuring effort aimed at reducing losses, according to industry sources. The layoff news saw the firm’s stock hit a 52-week low in intraday trading. Ola’s share price hit Rs 53.7 per share during intraday, but recovered and closed at Rs 55.18 down 2.94 per cent. According to the sources, these layoffs are part of the restructuring exercise started by Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm in November 2024, affecting multiple departments, including procurement, fulfillment, customer relations, and charging infrastructure. "We have restructured and automated our front-end operations delivering improved margins, reduced cost, and enhanced customer experience while eliminating redundant roles for better productivity,” said an Ola spokesperson without specifying the number of jobs that are being cut.

The firm undertook similar restructuring exercises in 2022 ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Ola Electric Mobility Limited launched its IPO on August 2, 2024, concluding subscriptions on August 6, 2024. Ola Electric's stock has dropped more than 60 per cent from its peak since its highly successful IPO debut in August. Ola Electric has also been grappling with increasing buyer complaints, social media backlash, and a shrinking market share as competitors gain ground. The company faces stiff competition from players like Ather, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company, many of whom are ramping up investments in R&D and scaling operations.

Ola Electric reported a 50 per cent increase in losses for the December quarter. It posted a net loss of Rs 564 crore for the third quarter of FY25. The company’s net loss widened from Rs 376 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ola Electric reported a net loss of Rs 495 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. Its revenue from operations in Q3FY25 dropped 19.36 per cent to Rs 1,045 crore, down from Rs 1,296 crore in the same period last year (YoY). The company said it expects their path to profitability to be driven by improvements in gross margin and optimization in operating costs. It also includes operating leverage through product portfolio expansion, category expansion and technology leadership.