Tupperware seems to have gone past its glory days even in Indian kitchens

Last week, the direct-selling plastic container major Tupperware filed for bankruptcy in US courts; however, the story in India does not look too bright either.

The company, which started in the US in the early 1940s and later set foot in India almost 30 years ago, has seen its sales slowly dwindle, and in FY23, its bottom line was in the red.

According to data from Capitaline Database, the maker of colourful plastic containers, which were easily seen in most urban kitchens over the last three decades, saw its sales at Rs 475.8 crore in FY15 and its profit after tax at Rs 76.6 crore. However, in FY23, its net sales dropped to Rs 175.8 crore, and it also reported a net loss of Rs 7.8 crore.



A source from the direct-selling industry said that the company is not doing too well in India.

Experts also believe that Indians have lost their appetite for these containers as many other players have entered the market at more competitive prices.

Dhanraj Bhagat, partner at Grant Thornton India LLP, is of the opinion that many consumers have also moved to glass containers for hygienic reasons. “I do believe that it has lost its dealer network, and it is not as robust as it used to be. This comes at a time when competition from other brands has picked up momentum and offers the same product at a cheaper price,” he explained.



Harish Bijoor, business and brand strategy specialist, also believes that the brand is stuck with its product story, which does not seem to be working as efficiently in 2024 as it did in the early years of the 2000s.

“I believe that the direct-selling format does not seem to be working for it very well. In the day and age of e-commerce and D2C, where similar offerings are put together by 20 other brands, being a big brand from overseas is not enough to grab the attention of the Indian consumer. Newer brands that offer niftier solutions in the same space are considered the ‘With It’ brands of 2024,” Bijoor said.



Tupperware was started in 1942 by Earl Tupper, and its products gained popularity in the 1950s in the US as women began making money by hosting Tupperware parties in their homes, thus also gaining some level of financial independence. In the following decade, Tupperware expanded into Europe. It followed the same model when it entered India in 1996 and had become a kitchen staple in metros by the early 2000s.

In its press release on its website, in which it informed of its decision to file for bankruptcy, Laurie Ann Goldman, president and chief executive officer of Tupperware, said, “Over the last several years, the company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment. As a result, we explored numerous strategic options and determined this is the best path forward. This process is meant to provide us with essential flexibility as we pursue strategic alternatives to support our transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company better positioned to serve our stakeholders.”



