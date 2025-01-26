TVS Motor's distributor Ezz LCV launches new assembly line in Egypt

An assembly line to enhance local manufacturing capabilities was inaugurated by Ezz LCV, the authorisied distributor of TVS Motor Company in Giza, Egypt, the two wheeler manufacturer said.

Established at an investment of about USD 6.5 million, the state-of-the-art facility would have a total production capacity of one lakh units per year, thereby expanding Ezz LCV's ability to meet growing market demand.

According to a company statement, the new assembly line would assemble popular models of TVS Motor Company including TVS Apache RTR Series, TVS HLX Series and TVS XL 100.

"By localising production, Ezz LCV aims to improve delivery times, support its extensive dealer network, and provide high-quality motorcycles tailored to Egyptian customer preferences," the statement said.

The assembly line leverages TVS Motor Company's globally recognized engineering expertise while allowing Ezz LCV to strengthen its market position in the region.

"Congratulations to Ezz LCV on the inauguration of this assembly line in Giza. It marks an important milestone as the expansion reflects the potential of high quality, reliable, trustworthy TVSM products in Egypt," TVS Motor Vice President - International Business, Rahul Nayak said.

The new facility would strengthen the company's position in Egypt and create job opportunities that would maximise the positive economic impact on the region, he said.

"Over the past five years, our partnership with TVS Motor Company has been instrumental in delivering premium, reliable two-wheelers to the Egyptian market." Ezz LCV CEO Amr Ezz El Alarab said.

"This new facility represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of local riders by producing flagship models," he said.

TVS Motor currently retails TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, 1604V, Star HLX 150 and HLX 150 F models. The factory is strategically designed to serve the growing customer base seeking innovative, reliable and affordable two-wheelers in Egypt, the company said.