Prashanth Prakash awarded Padma Shri for transforming startup ecosystem

Prashanth Prakash, a top venture capitalist and entrepreneur, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by the government in the category of Trade and Industry. This recognition underscores his contributions to shaping India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and his impactful work in philanthropy. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.

As a founding partner of venture capital firm Accel India, Prakash has been instrumental in nurturing some of India’s most iconic startups, including Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Infra.Market, Bluestone, Freshworks, Zetwerk, and Urban Company.

His investments have played a critical role in establishing India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. His journey has been shaped by his role as an advisor to the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, where he contributed to key initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in the state.

“I am honoured to have been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. This award recognizes the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building. With all humility, I accept this award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues, and everyone else who has worked tirelessly to nurture and strengthen India's startup ecosystem,” said Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India.

Beyond his influence in the business world, Prakash has championed social causes, leading transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, and urban infrastructure. Through his involvement with ACT Grants, Unboxing BLR Foundation, Sikshana Foundation, and other organizations, he has fostered scalable, impactful solutions to address India’s most pressing societal challenges. The Padma Shri award celebrates Prashanth Prakash’s enduring commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the empowerment of communities across India.