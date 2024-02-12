Home / Companies / News / UdaanCapital disburses Rs 170 cr to Saint Gobain's distribution network

UdaanCapital disburses Rs 170 cr to Saint Gobain's distribution network

"We believe in forging strong partnerships to advance our goal of building next-generation working capital products for India's trade," said Chaitanya Adapa, Head of UdaanCapital

Photo: Shutterstock
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

UdaanCapital, a leading fintech player, said that it has facilitated disbursals of over Rs 170 crore of working capital to the distribution network of Saint-Gobain Glass Business, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s premier glass manufacturers.

The disbursals were enabled through a partnership with Saint-Gobain for their distributors and retailers. Over 200 distributors of Saint-Gobain have been successfully onboarded by UdaanCapital over 20 months, spanning 122 cities and 23 states across India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“We believe in forging strong partnerships to advance our goal of building next-generation working capital products for India’s trade,” said Chaitanya Adapa, Head of UdaanCapital.

Post-COVID, brands have been keen to explore solutions that boost the liquidity in their Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) buyer base. This is done without building up receivables on their books or taking excessive credit exposure. UdaanCapital's customized solution plays a key role in reducing Saint-Gobain's days sales outstanding (DSO), providing buyers with an extended credit period.

“So far, our distributors across over 100 cities have been successfully onboarded to get collateral-free loans, access inventory, and sell products without upfront payment,” said Anand Santhanam, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Saint-Gobain India Glass Business.

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Banks considering rating framework to assess risk profile of startups

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

IRIS Business Services Q3 results: Profit increases 19% to Rs 1.76 crore

Jupiter Wagons switching tracks: To expand rail supply chain beyond wagons

Independent director Manju Agarwal quits Paytm Payments Bank board

Panasonic unveils smart, IoT powered models across inverter AC range

We want to take strategic positions in proximal markets: ITC's Sanjiv Puri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Saint GobainFintechMSMEcredit risk

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story