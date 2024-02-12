Home / Companies / News / Panasonic unveils smart, IoT powered models across inverter AC range

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Panasonic on Monday launched its 2024 line-up of air conditioners, with 60 new models mostly across inverter AC range.

This also includes India's first matter-enabled room ACs, powered by its IoT platform Miraie, a statement from Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) said.

A matter-enabled device can be set up in a few seconds, connecting it to customer's network, smart speakers, ACs.

We developed and manufactured our new range of ACs, keeping the evolving needs of our consumers in mind. The new line-up of ACs, comprising India's first matter-enabled RACs will not only provide inter-operability but, is also simple to use, reliable and secure," said Managing Director Fumiyasu Fujimori.

PLSIND is a subsidiary of Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Topics :Panasonicair conditionersIoTPanasonic India

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

