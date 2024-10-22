Aditya Birla Real Estate's Q2 total income rises 30% to Rs 1,130 crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited) posted a total income of Rs 1,130 crore, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the September quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25).

The company’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2.82 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 32.87 crore incurred in Q2 FY24. However, the profit declined by about 83.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company’s expenditures during the quarter increased by 27.81 per cent to Rs 1,111.62 crore, primarily driven by the cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs. It reported a negative operating cash flow of Rs 1,254 crore from its continuing operations.

Further, the company’s total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 99 crore, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s total net debt outstanding was Rs 3,874 crore as of September 30, 2024.

Of the total income, the company’s real estate arm, Birla Estates, generated sales worth Rs 253.56 crore, while its pulp and paper business contributed most of the income during the quarter (Rs 854.17 crore). However, the share of the company’s real estate business in its total revenue increased from 5 per cent in Q2 FY24 to 23 per cent in Q2 FY25.

More From This Section

Additionally, the company’s real estate business recorded bookings valued at Rs 1,412 crore, almost doubling compared to Q2 FY24. The collections stood at Rs 644 crore, up from Rs 251 crore in Q2 FY24.

Moreover, the company sold an area of 1.31 million square feet (msf) during Q2 FY25. The business earned a net total income of Rs 93 crore and Ebitda of Rs 28 crore.

The company stated that it is strategically expanding its real estate portfolio, adding two projects in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Gurugram with gross development potential of about Rs 15,400 crore.

Other major developments during the quarter included the acquisition of ownership rights for a 10-acre land parcel in Worli, MMR, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 14,000 crore, and the acquisition of a 5-acre land parcel in Gurugram, national capital region (NCR), with a GDV of Rs 1,400 crore.

Additionally, the company’s upcoming real estate projects are located across MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, with a saleable area of 25.4 msf, which can add a GDV of Rs 53,101 crore. In FY25, the company has estimated adding a GDV of Rs 8,550 crore.