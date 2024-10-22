Godrej Security Solutions eyes 50% revenue growth to Rs 1,500 crore by FY27

The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, expects a 50 per cent growth in its revenue from Rs 1,000 crore in FY24 to around Rs 1,500 crore by FY27, said a top company executive on Tuesday.

Godrej Security Solutions is one of the largest players in the mechanical locks to technology-led integrated digital security systems space. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The over-a-century-old company is already handling the locks and digital security systems of historical landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and Ajanta Ellora caves, as well as lenders such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Muthoot. It recently secured a contract for Central Vista Avenue too.

Last year, the company secured a significant project to offer an advanced key management system to Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), a key facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is offering advanced key generation and distribution, with the highest security standards, for the space centre.

"We expect to touch around Rs 1,500 crore in revenue in three years' time. In addition to this, our overseas business will also increase from 10 per cent to 15 per cent during this period. We are mainly targeting areas like the US and the European nations," said Pushkar Gokhale, executive vice president and business head of the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce.

The company expects developments in artificial intelligence to revolutionise the market in the coming days. It is already contributing through connected technology and face-recognition devices for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies, as well as monuments protected by the state-owned Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

More From This Section

The company has also introduced its latest high-security product line tailored specifically for the jewellery sector. Adhering to the recently created Class E standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the newly launched Defender Aurum Pro safe ensures compliance with the latest Quality Control Order (QCO) issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Defender Aurum Pro promises to protect jewellers against all potential burglary attacks. Built with advanced barrier materials developed by Godrej through extensive research and development, it offers superior tool resistance. Additionally, it features a sleek and modern fascia, an ergonomically designed round handle for superior grip, and a luxurious leather mat to elevate interiors. The Defender Aurum Pro Class E safe is a perfect combination of style and uncompromising protection.

Speaking at the launch, Gokhale said it reflects the company's commitment to meeting the evolving security needs of jewellers in India. "We have worked closely with regulators to understand and grasp industry requirements and ensure that this new safe complies with all necessary standards. Designed to withstand contemporary threats, it also maintains a competitive price point, offering an optimal balance of security and affordability," he added.

Through the QCO, the Government of India has mandated that all high-security safes manufactured as well as sold in India should necessarily have the hallmark of quality, i.e. the BIS label. It is the responsibility of the seller to adhere to this QCO. Customers need to be sensitised to this development and ask for a BIS-labelled high-security safe complying with the IS-550 standard. Jewellers often choose lower and sub-standard safes that are not certified, as they find them affordable, undermining the importance of good quality certified safes. This regulation empowers jewellers to access high-quality safes from all suppliers, with Godrej taking a leadership role in this initiative. This ensures that security remains a top priority throughout the process.

He further added, “We believe that as market leaders in the safes and vaults industry, our customers expect to build experiences that are differentiated. Hence, we are here today to drive awareness around the recent QCO issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.”