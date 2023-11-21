Home / Companies / News / US courts confirm $140 million damages on TCS in EPIC Systems case

US courts confirm $140 million damages on TCS in EPIC Systems case

Epic had filed the case against TCS in 2014, alleging that the company had stolen its intellectual property

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
TCS, India's largest IT services player, in a regulatory filing made the following clarification

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
The United States Supreme Court confirmed the punitive damages of $140 million on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the EPIC Systems Corporation case. TCS had appealed to the higher court against the order passed by the US Courts of Appeals, 7th Circuit.

The impact of this is that the company will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results.

TCS, India’s largest IT services player, in a regulatory filing made the following clarification. It also said: “The Company intends to make the balance provision of approximately $125 million in its financial statements as an exceptional item, for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023.”

In 2016, a US jury had slapped a penalty of $940 million on TCS. In 2017, a Wisconsin Court had lowered the penalty amount to $420 million to comply with caps on punitive damages. Last year, in 2022, the Wisconsin Court further reduced the penalty amount to $140 million.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

