Q3 result: Titan, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Finolex, and 308 more on Feb 10
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Britannia, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jubilant FoodWorks, Escorts Kubota and Oil India are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jubilant FoodWorks, Torrent Power Oil India, and Samvardhana Motherson International are among 312 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Escorts Kubota, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Siemens, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Finolex Cables, and Karnataka Bank.
Zydus Lifesciences Q3 profit rises 9%
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit to ₹1,110 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), while revenue from operations surged 30 per cent to ₹6,864.5 crore.
The company said the adjusted profit excludes an exceptional expense of ₹84.9 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting the one-time impact of higher gratuity and leave encashment liabilities following the enactment of the new labour code. It also factors in acquisition-related costs of ₹34.2 crore incurred in Q2FY26, including tax impact.
Ebitda for the quarter rose 31 per cent to ₹1,816.4 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving by 20 basis points to 26.5 per cent. Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at ₹463 crore.
Operationally, the India formulations business recorded 13 per cent growth, while North America formulations grew 16.4 per cent during the quarter.
Market overview for February 10
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues.
At around 7 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading near the 25,985 mark, up 95 points, or 0.37 per cent, indicating a positive start for domestic markets.
US equities ended higher on Monday, extending last week’s strong rally, led by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.47 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended nearly flat but managed to post fresh intraday and closing highs.
Asian markets were also trading in the green on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally, climbing to new record levels. At last count, the Nikkei was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.50 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.36 per cent.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 10
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
- A-1 Ltd
- Aarnav Fashions Ltd
- ABC India Ltd-$
- Acme Resources Ltd
- ADC India Communications Ltd-$
- Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
- Adline Chem Lab Ltd
- Advance Lifestyles Ltd
- Afcom Holdings Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
- Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
- Amanta Healthcare Ltd
- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
- Amco India Ltd-$
- Anjani Finance Ltd
- Anupam Finserv Ltd
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
- ARC Finance Ltd
- Arihant Superstructures Ltd
- Arihants Securities Ltd
- ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
- Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
- Ashiana Housing Ltd
- Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd
- Allcargo Terminals Ltd
- ATN International Ltd
- Axis Solutions Ltd
- Baid Finserv Ltd
- Indef Manufacturing Ltd
- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
- Banas Finance Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
- Bedmutha Industries Ltd
- Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
- Bharat Gears Ltd
- Bheema Cements Ltd
- Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd
- Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
- Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
- BNR Udyog Ltd
- Britannia Industries Ltd
- Calcom Vision Ltd
- Caprihans India Ltd-$
- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
- Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd
- Chartered Logistics Ltd
- Chordia Food Products Ltd
- Classic Electricals Ltd
- Coastal Roadways Ltd
- Contil India Ltd
- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd-$
- Covidh Technologies Ltd
- Cranex Ltd
- Cubical Financial Services Ltd
- Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
- Danlaw Technologies India Ltd-$
- Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
- Dilip Buildcon Ltd
- DCW Ltd
- Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
- Deccan Bearings Ltd
- Dev Information Technology Ltd
- Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd
- Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd
- Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
- Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
- Diamant Infrastructure Ltd
- Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
- Dynavision Ltd
- Easy Fincorp Ltd
- Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
- Eicher Motors Ltd
- EIH Ltd
- Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
- Emmsons International Ltd-$
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
- Enterprise International Ltd
- ERP Soft Systems Ltd
- Esab India Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Everlon Financials Ltd
- Eyantra Ventures Ltd
- Finolex Cables Ltd
- Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
- Future Market Networks Ltd
- Futuristic Solutions Ltd
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd
- Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd-$
- Ganesh Holdings Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
- Goenka Business & Finance Ltd
- GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
- GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd
- Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
- GK Consultants Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Golden Carpets Ltd
- Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
- Grasim Industries Ltd
- GRP Ltd
- GTL Infrastructure Ltd
- Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd
- HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
- HB Stockholdings Ltd
- HEG Ltd
- Hercules Investments Ltd
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
- Hindustan Appliances Ltd
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd
- Hitech Corporation Ltd-$
- HLE Glascoat Ltd
- Hindustan Foods Ltd
- H S India Ltd
- HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
- IIFL Capital Services Ltd
- India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd
- India Glycols Ltd
- Indiqube Spaces Ltd
- Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd
- Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
- Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
- Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd
- Jetking Infotrain Ltd
- Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
- JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
- Jindal Hotels Ltd
- Jindal Leasefin Ltd
- JMD Ventures Ltd
- Jonjua Overseas Ltd
- JSL Industries Ltd
- Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
- Kabsons Industries Ltd
- Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd
- Kanchi Karpooram Ltd
- Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd
- Karan Woo Sin Ltd
- Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd
- Khadim India Ltd
- Khoobsurat Ltd
- Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
- Kiri Industries Ltd
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
- Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
- Kilburn Engineering Ltd
- K M Sugar Mills Ltd
- Krishival Foods Ltd
- Krypton Industries Ltd
- Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd
- Karnataka Bank Ltd
- Krishanveer Forge Ltd
- Landmark Cars Ltd
- La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
- Laxmi Dental Ltd
- Laxmi India Finance Ltd
- Longspur International Ventures Ltd
- Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
- Lumax Industries Ltd
- Madhusudan Industries Ltd
- Magna Electro Castings Ltd-$
- Maharashtra Corporation Ltd
- Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
- Makers Laboratories Ltd-$
- Manugraph India Ltd-$
- Margo Finance Ltd
- Maximus International Ltd
- Max India Ltd
- Midwest Gold Ltd
- Minaxi Textiles Ltd
- Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
- Modern Insulators Ltd
- Morepen Laboratories Ltd
- Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
- Motisons Jewellers Ltd
- MPIL Corporation Ltd
- Mpl Plastics Ltd
- Mangalam Seeds Ltd
- Mukka Proteins Ltd
- Mukta Agriculture Ltd
- Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
- Mystic Electronics Ltd
- Nath Industries Ltd
- Nephrocare Health Services Ltd
- NG Industries Ltd-$
- Nile Ltd
- Nimbus Projects Ltd
- Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
- Nirav Commercials Ltd
- Nirlon Ltd
- NLC India Ltd
- Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
- Nutraplus India Ltd
- Oil India Ltd
- Olympia Industries Ltd
- Omnitex Industries India Ltd
- Orchasp Ltd
- Ovobel Foods Ltd
- Panama Petrochem Ltd
- Pan Electronics India Ltd
- Paragon Finance Ltd
- PCS Technology Ltd
- PDS Ltd
- Phoenix International Ltd
- Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
- Power Mech Projects Ltd
- Prabha Energy Ltd
- Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
- PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd
- Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd
- PVV Infra Ltd
- Pyramid Technoplast Ltd
- Quasar India Ltd
- Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
- RDB Rasayans Ltd
- Regaal Resources Ltd
- Regis Industries Ltd
- Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd
- Robust Hotels Ltd
- Rico Auto Industries Ltd
- Rishiroop Ltd
- Rishi Techtex Ltd
- Rodium Realty Ltd
- Rossell India Ltd
- Roto Pumps Ltd
- R Systems International Ltd
- Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
- S&S Power Switchgear Ltd
- Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
- Safari Industries India Ltd
- Sam Industries Ltd
- Samor Reality Ltd
- Samtex Fashions Ltd-$
- SAR Auto Products Ltd
- Sayaji Hotels Ltd
- SBEC Sugar Ltd
- SBEC Systems India Ltd
- Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
- Span Divergent Ltd-$
- Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
- Shangar Decor Ltd
- Shankara Building Products Ltd
- Shanti Gold International Ltd
- Sharp India Ltd
- Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
- Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd
- Sharat Industries Ltd
- Shivagrico Implements Ltd
- Shreyans Industries Ltd
- Shukra Jewellery Ltd
- Shiva Suitings Ltd
- Simplex Mills Company Ltd
- Simplex Papers Ltd
- SJ Corporation Ltd
- Sarthak Metals Ltd
- Solid Stone Company Ltd
- SP Capital Financing Ltd
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd
- SPV Global Trading Ltd
- Subex Ltd
- Subhash Silk Mills Ltd
- Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
- Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
- Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
- Swojas Foods Ltd
- TAAL Tech Ltd
- TAI Industries Ltd-$
- Taparia Tools Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
- Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd
- Tera Software Ltd
- Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd
- Titan Company Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Trigyn Technologies Ltd
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
- Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
- United Breweries Ltd-$
- Uniworth Securities Ltd
- Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
- Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
- Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
- Varun Mercantile Ltd
- Vertex Securities Ltd
- Vardhman Holdings Ltd
- Vikram Aroma Ltd
- Vikram Thermo India Ltd
- Vishal Fabrics Ltd
- Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd
- Wakefit Innovations Ltd
- Warren Tea Ltd-$
- Williamson Financial Services Ltd
- Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd
- Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
- Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
- Zeal Aqua Ltd
- Zee Learn Ltd
- Zenith Exports Ltd
- Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-$
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd
- Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd
