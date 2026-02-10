Dry weather to persist in most of India; hilly regions brace for rain, snow

India is set for largely dry weather over the next few days, with most plains experiencing clear skies and minimal rainfall. Northern mountainous regions, however, will continue to witness intermittent snowfall and rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Rainfall and snowfall in Himalayan states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet spell over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till February 11. Isolated rainfall and snowfall are expected in these regions on February 14 and 15.

On Tuesday, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with isolated activity over Himachal Pradesh.

Temperature trends across India

Minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in northwest India and by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in central India over the next two days. Eastern India is likely to remain stable before warming slightly later in the week. In contrast, Maharashtra may witness a marginal fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, while no significant change is expected in other regions.

Dense fog in plains

Dense fog is likely in parts of the eastern plains. Uttar Pradesh may witness dense to very dense fog during morning and night hours at isolated locations till February 10, while coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya may experience dense fog during morning hours at some places.

Delhi weather update

The national capital woke up to a cold and misty Tuesday morning, with shallow fog reducing visibility in some areas. Minimum temperatures ranged between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs are expected to hover around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius. Calm winds and partly cloudy skies are expected through the day, with dry conditions persisting.

IMD advisory for today

For Tuesday, the IMD has issued a yellow warning (moderate caution) for Jammu & Kashmir, while the rest of the country remains under normal conditions. Heavy rainfall is forecast over parts of Uttarakhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.