Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid strong cues; Asian markets extend gains
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid strong global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 10, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid strong global cues.
Around 06:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points or 0.37 per cent.
US equity indexes closed higher on Monday, building on last week’s strong rally, as technology shares pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched new intraday and closing highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias.
Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 continuing its post-election rally and climbing to fresh highs. Last checked, Nikkei 225 index was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.50 per cent, and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent.
Q3 results today
Titan Company, Torrent Power, United Breweries, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System, Wockhardt, Techno Electric, Wakefit Innovations, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Vardhman Holdings, Taal Tech, Vadilal Enterprises, Vishal Fabrics, Subex, Tera Software, Speciality Restaurants, Vikram Thermo India, Tirupati Forge, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.
IPO corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance will enter their second day. In the SME space, Biopol Chemicals IPO and PAN HR Solutions IPO will close for public subscription.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid strong global cues.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a positive start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 continuing its post-election rally and climbing to fresh highs. Last checked, Nikkei 225 index was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.50 per cent, and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent.
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher, extending last week's gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity indexes closed higher on Monday as technology shares pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward. The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias.
7:20 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE Stock Market Today Markets Asian markets US markets nikkei Nifty BSE NSE Q3 results IPOs SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:20 AM IST