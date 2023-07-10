US private investment firm Bain Capital in talks to acquire Vadilal

US private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy ice cream maker Vadilal and also considering taking control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, which make and market the ice cream, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Bain Capital is also interested in merging the two Vadilal entities and is valuing Vadilal’s ice cream business at over Rs 3,000 crore ($363.11 million) the report added.

Vadilal said in a stock exchange filing that it regularly evaluates various opportunities for restructuring, investments or divestments in the course of its business, while Bain Capital declined to comment.

“The company has informed stock exchanges on December 8, 2022, in relation to certain business transactions being approved by the board of directors of the company which were subject to approval of the shareholders of the company (received subsequently) and execution of the definitive agreements,” it said. Adding, “As on date, no other event or announcement has occurred which mandates a disclosure.”