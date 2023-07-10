Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's selects Amazon Web Services as preferred cloud provider

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday announced that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has selected it as preferred cloud provider to help provide access to affordable and innovative medicines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Since 2019, Dr. Reddy's has been progressively creating and migrating digital applications to AWS to automate the company's IT infrastructure.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
As part of the collaboration, the company has migrated its SAP platform entirely onto AWS.

"By centralising the platform on the world's leading cloud, Dr. Reddy's will accelerate the development of new healthcare applications, grow its digital platform to help the organisation serve more than 1.5 billion patients by 2030 around the world, and enable healthcare providers to better track the progress of patients," according to a statement.

"Leveraging AWS, Dr. Reddy's has made healthcare more accessible by launching new applications faster, to provide better service to its customers," the statement said.

With AWS, Dr. Reddy's aims to reduce application development time by 30 per cent, improve internal operations, accelerate improvements in generic drug manufacturing processes, and drive new areas of innovation.

Topics :Dr Reddy’sAmazonCompanies

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

