USFDA issues warning letter to Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana facility

Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to a formulation manufacturing facility of its arm, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, in Telangana.

In May this year the company had stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd located at Telangana from February 16 to February 27, 2026.

The inspection had concluded with four observations and the USFDA had determined the facility as 'official action indicated' (OAI).

"Subsequent to OAI, the unit has received a warning letter," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.