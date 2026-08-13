GCPL sharpens focus on core, execution as new management takes charge

With the new management at the helm of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), its strategy is to focus on the core and also sharpen its organisational structure, with execution being key to growth.

On its investor call on Tuesday, which the fast-moving consumer goods major called in the aftermath of its managing director and chief executive officer, Sudhir Sitapati, tendering his resignation on Monday, Aasif Malbari was elevated to the position of MD & CEO with immediate effect and Vishal Kedia was appointed interim chief financial officer.

While answering investors’ questions, she said that the company wants to go back to the structure of having a global CEO and an India CEO. An announcement on the same, Godrej said, is expected over the next few months.

“Our strategic direction is clear and strong. What we need is rigorous execution. Great to us is values and valuation, UVG and profit, core new categories, India and international, measured by decidedly outperforming the market,” she said in her opening remarks.

She added that the company has put the right building blocks in place, but there is much more to be done to get from good to great.

“…Elevating performance in our core while accelerating new category growth. We have iconic brands and significant category development opportunities ahead of us, and I'm very excited to get started in my new role. Let me start with our FY27 guidance. The guidance remains unchanged. High single-digit volume growth, double-digit revenue growth, double-digit profit growth,” he told investors.

Malbari, in his opening remarks on the call, stated that he and the team are committed to meeting the Godrej family’s and the board’s high expectations.

She also said that Malbari has delivered in Africa and the company wants that performance to be seen across the whole company.

He also said that focusing on the core brands in soaps, which include brands like Cinthol and Godrej No. 1, and liquid vaporisers, which it sells under the Goodknight brand, and getting them back to growth is non-negotiable.

“...But that doesn't mean that we are going to kind of support and double down on a new category creation at all. It is definitely a big and on both,” he said.