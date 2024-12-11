Varun Beverages' growth strategy could prove beneficial for investors

Varun Beverages (VBL) has strengthened its presence in Africa by acquiring two major beverage companies and completing the purchase of the remaining stake in a third entity.

The VBL board approved the acquisition of SBC Tanzania for Rs 1,304 crore and SBC Beverages Ghana for Rs 127 crore. These entities hold manufacturing and distribution rights for non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) PepsiCo-branded beverages in Tanzania and Ghana.

The acquisitions will enable VBL to expand its footprint in East and West Africa, complementing its existing rights in much of southern Africa. The Tanzanian acquisition was made at a trailing multiple of 1.2x Enterprise Value (EV)/sales, reflecting PepsiCo's dominant market share of 56 per cent and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent in FY21-23. In Ghana, per capita consumption of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) is lower at 3 litres compared to 6–7 litres in Tanzania and India. VBL now operates six facilities in Africa with a total capacity of 100 million cases.

Africa presents a significant long-term growth opportunity, with an estimated market size of $20–25 billion. VBL’s proven capabilities in markets like Zimbabwe and Nepal, combined with PepsiCo's focus on franchise-owned bottling operations, are expected to drive deeper penetration in Africa, spanning 15 countries. PepsiCo's broader product portfolio also offers strategic advantages. VBL delivered robust performance in Q2FY25 (Q3CY24), with consolidated volume growth of 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 267.5 million cases, including 34 million cases from BevCo. Domestic volume growth was moderate at 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y due to heavy rains. Realisation per case in Q3CY24 increased by 1.9 per cent to Rs 179.6, while international market volumes grew by 8 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins improved by 117 basis points Y-o-Y to 24 per cent, supported by operating leverage and cost-efficiency measures. VBL plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which will be utilised for acquisitions and debt repayment. As of September 2024, the net debt stood at Rs 6,000 crore. Revenue increased by 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while gross margins rose by 22 basis points Y-o-Y to 55.5 per cent, driven by softening raw material prices (specifically PET), reduced sugar content, and lightweight packaging initiatives. Ebitda reached Rs 1,151 crore, up 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Depreciation increased by 50.2 per cent Y-o-Y due to the acquisition of BevCo and the establishment of new facilities in India and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Finance costs rose by 89.7 per cent, attributed to higher capital expenditure (capex) and borrowing costs. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 629 crore. VBL completed the acquisition of BevCo, consolidating its presence in South Africa and the DRC. The expansion of its snacks portfolio in Zimbabwe, Morocco, and Zambia is expected to boost revenue. The company is focusing on enhancing distribution reach and commissioning several greenfield and brownfield facilities.

High-margin products like the Sting energy drink are being expanded, alongside value-added dairy, sports drinks (Gatorade), and juices. Sting contributed 15 per cent of sales in the first nine months of CY24. The juice, value-added dairy, and sports drinks segments in India grew by 23.9 per cent. The greenfield DRC plant, commissioned in Q3CY24, has reached 100 per cent utilisation, with a second facility expected to become operational before the CY25 season. Despite competition from Campa, VBL is confident in its strategy. It aims to add 300,000–400,000 outlets annually. Inventory levels are lean enough to liquidate within a month. VBL is also set to re-launch Nimbu Masala Soda and is in discussions with PepsiCo to launch a Jeera-based drink.