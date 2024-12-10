Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Stride Ventures announces surpassing $1 billion in venture debt commitments

Stride Ventures announces surpassing $1 billion in venture debt commitments

The firm said this milestone cements Stride Ventures' leadership as the first Indian fund in this segment to achieve this scale. It has also launched $300 mn Fund IV

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi & Apoorva Sharma
Ishpreet Singh Gandhi & Apoorva Sharma
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stride Ventures, a leading venture debt firm, said it has surpassed $1 billion in venture debt commitments, becoming the first Indian fund in this segment to achieve this scale. 
“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India’s startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.
 
“At Stride, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth,” said Gandhi. 
The firm said this also reflects the immense potential of the vibrant innovation ecosystem and the strength of Stride Ventures’ robust portfolio. Some deployments where the firm’s ticket size has exceeded Rs 100 crore include industry leaders such as BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, Battery Smart, Moove, Ola Electric, and Lohum.
 
The firm said these partnerships highlight its pivotal role in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurial growth.
 
“This milestone is not just about the numbers— it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance in India and beyond,” said Apoorva Sharma, managing partner of Stride Ventures.

More From This Section

Alpha Wave, two others eye 15% stake in Haldiram's at $9 bn valuation

Adani seeks new lifeline for troubled power plant amid B'desh pay backlog

Reliance Industries seeks up to $3 bn loan to refinance debt due in 2025

Premium

Salary, wage expenses growing faster than revenues for India Inc

Premium

Tata Power consistently meets guidance, growth inspires confidence

 
“Our role is of an enabler, working alongside founders and stakeholders to unlock possibilities beyond financial support. This journey has been one of collaboration, learning, and resilience, and it inspires us to continue empowering entrepreneurs and building a future where innovation thrives,” said Sharma.
 
Stride Ventures said it has also strengthened its leadership team by adding new talent and elevating key team members to Partners.
 
These leadership additions embody Stride’s commitment to fostering excellence and setting the stage for an even more impactful future.
 
Stride Ventures also announced the launch of its fourth fund, its largest domestic fund to date, with a target corpus of $300 million. This fund underscores Stride’s commitment to fueling the growth of startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions across diverse sectors and geographies.
 
The firm has already fully returned Fund 1 with best performing returns to their investors, including banks, HNIs among others.
 
Stride Ventures said it continues to lead the charge in redefining venture debt. It is consistently introducing pioneering solutions to meet the evolving needs of India’s startup ecosystem.
 
With over $1 billion in commitments across 150 portfolio companies, Stride has partnered with over 16 unicorns and industry leaders in sectors ranging from Consumer, Fintech, Cleantech and more. Operating across four global offices (India, UAE, UK, and Singapore), Stride Ventures delivers tailored debt offerings backed by deep industry expertise, enabling founders to scale while preserving equity.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts to 81,300; Nifty at 24,550; Airtel, APSEZ, RIL drag

E-comm firms must ensure transparency, trust: Pralhad Joshi at Amazon event

Coote fired by Premier League following remarks on Klopp and Liverpool

Bharat Electronics secures Rs 634-crore order; share price gains

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' nominated

Topics :venture debt fundsventure debtStartups

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story