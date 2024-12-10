Stride Ventures announces surpassing $1 billion in venture debt commitments

Stride Ventures, a leading venture debt firm, said it has surpassed $1 billion in venture debt commitments, becoming the first Indian fund in this segment to achieve this scale.

“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India’s startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

“At Stride, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth,” said Gandhi.

The firm said this also reflects the immense potential of the vibrant innovation ecosystem and the strength of Stride Ventures’ robust portfolio. Some deployments where the firm’s ticket size has exceeded Rs 100 crore include industry leaders such as BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, Battery Smart, Moove, Ola Electric, and Lohum.

The firm said these partnerships highlight its pivotal role in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurial growth.

“This milestone is not just about the numbers— it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance in India and beyond,” said Apoorva Sharma, managing partner of Stride Ventures.

“Our role is of an enabler, working alongside founders and stakeholders to unlock possibilities beyond financial support. This journey has been one of collaboration, learning, and resilience, and it inspires us to continue empowering entrepreneurs and building a future where innovation thrives,” said Sharma.

Stride Ventures said it has also strengthened its leadership team by adding new talent and elevating key team members to Partners.

These leadership additions embody Stride’s commitment to fostering excellence and setting the stage for an even more impactful future.

Stride Ventures also announced the launch of its fourth fund, its largest domestic fund to date, with a target corpus of $300 million. This fund underscores Stride’s commitment to fueling the growth of startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions across diverse sectors and geographies.

The firm has already fully returned Fund 1 with best performing returns to their investors, including banks, HNIs among others.

Stride Ventures said it continues to lead the charge in redefining venture debt. It is consistently introducing pioneering solutions to meet the evolving needs of India’s startup ecosystem.

With over $1 billion in commitments across 150 portfolio companies, Stride has partnered with over 16 unicorns and industry leaders in sectors ranging from Consumer, Fintech, Cleantech and more. Operating across four global offices (India, UAE, UK, and Singapore), Stride Ventures delivers tailored debt offerings backed by deep industry expertise, enabling founders to scale while preserving equity.