Vedanta Sesa Goa on Friday said that its arm Western Cluster Ltd (WCL) is planning to pump in $2 billion for the socio-economic development of Liberia, West Africa.

WCL is a wholly-owned arm of Bloom Fountain Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.

"Western Cluster Ltd...a key player in Liberia's mining sector, is set to act as a catalyst to Liberia's growth trajectory charted by the new government as it plans to invest $2 billion to propel socio-economic development in the region," the company said in a statement.

WCL's ongoing initiatives include infrastructure development, community engagement, and generating employment opportunities for local communities.

