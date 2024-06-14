Home / Companies / News / Hyundai India set to offload 17.5% stake. To raise up to $3 billion in IPO

Hyundai India set to offload 17.5% stake. To raise up to $3 billion in IPO

Hyundai India IPO: The development is a significant moment for the industry in India, as an automaker IPO comes over two decades after Japanese automaker Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003

Hyundai
Hyundai India's sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment has emerged as a key growth driver. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand
Jun 14 2024
South Korean carmaker Hyundai is planning to dilute a 17.5 per cent stake in the initial public offering (IPO) of its India unit, Hyundai Motor India, to raise around $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

It will file its papers with the regulatory body Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) today.

The development is a significant moment for the industry in India, as an automaker IPO comes over two decades after Japanese automaker Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003. Hyundai aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand operations, Bloomberg had earlier reported.


The company has reportedly onboarded Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Morgan Stanley as advisers for the initiative. Hyundai is India's second-biggest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki. There will be no issuance of new shares in the IPO, which will only see the South Korean parent dilute its stake.

Why is Hyundai India IPO a key moment for the automobile industry

If successful, Hyundai’s bid would mark the largest IPO in Indian history, as the current record is held by the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s IPO, launched in 2022, which raised about $2.5 billion.

Hyundai India’s IPO would mark a watershed moment in the automobile industry, as it bears the potential to trigger investor interest, growth opportunities, and reshape the industry's overall landscape. A successful IPO could encourage other players in the industry to explore similar opportunities, leading to a healthy and competitive market.

In May, the company reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,551 units. Its exports grew 31 per cent in May (Y-o-Y) to 14,400 units.

The company's sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment has emerged as a key growth driver, dominating domestic sales with a remarkable 67 per cent share, the May data showed.

First Published: Jun 14 2024

