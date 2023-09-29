Vedanta board approves plan for demerger of business into 6 listed entities

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced its board has approved a pure-play, asset-owner business model that will ultimately result in six separate listed companies. The restructuring is expected to be completed in 12-15 months and unlock value and attract big-ticket investments, company executives stated.

The proposed plan entails six new listed entities namely: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd. In its new avatar, Vedanta Ltd is expected to act as an incubator and house the shareholding in Hindustan Zinc and some of the company’s new businesses including nickel, facor and the display glass and semi-conductor businesses.

“The de-merger will entail a vertical split; for every one share of Vedanta Ltd, the shareholders will additionally receive one share of each of the five newly listed companies," the company said. Each company will have its own independent board and will come at a face value of Re 1 per share, except for Vedanta Power at Rs 10 per share.

In addition to Vedanta’s announcement, its zinc subsidiary Hindustan Zinc also announced a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value and intention to create separate legal entities for undertaking the Zinc & Lead, Silver and Recycling businesses.

In a post-announcement call with analysts, the company management informed that the capital expenditure plans announced so far remain unchanged. On the pledged shares at both Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta level, the company said requisite lender approvals will be sought and no changes are expected.

Further on the upstreaming of dividend from Vedanta Ltd, the management added the new listed entities will have their own capital allocation policies and the dividend policies will be examined at that stage. In the last ten years, according to Vedanta’s disclosures, the company has paid out dividends to the tune of Rs 85,000 crore.

Even as Vedanta Ltd announced its grand restructuring plans on Friday, rating agency Moody’s lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta Resources and the issue rating on the company's outstanding debt to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating agency said, “We believe the likelihood has increased that Vedanta Resources Ltd will undertake a liability management exercise that we could consider distressed under our criteria.”

The latest exercise to restructure businesses into separate entities is also being viewed as another attempt to unlock proceeds for debt repayment at the promoter level. “Agarwal’s efforts remind me of the phrase 'rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,'” Amit Tandon, managing director and founder of proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd, was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg news story.

Not all analysts consider today’s announcement as an 'event'. “The timeline is of one year; the capex, dividend and debt factors remain the same. Not sure of the how, but the exercise should help the promoters get out some money,” said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified. The proposed restructuring is subject to a host of approvals including from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), lenders and shareholders.

Amongst other queries raised with the management was the separation of debt and assets attributable to each demerged business. Top executives said there may be some changes on that part; however, it will remain in accordance with the stated rules for such a process.





Vedanta hopeful of Govt support for HZL restructuring

Believe proposed exercise will ease disinvestment by Government of India, said HZL

This is not the first time the conglomerate has proposed a drastic change to its corporate structure. The oil and gas business, for instance, was merged with Vedanta as recently as 2016. Further, in 2020, Vedanta Resources also proposed delisting the India-listed entity but later withdrew the plan. “We consider different corporate actions at different times, depending on what the market expects of us. The market no longer likes the conglomerate kind of business,” said Ajay Agarwal, president-finance for Vedanta, in a call with Business Standard. Agarwal did not comment on whether the exercise will involve the promoters offloading any of its stake. “It is premature to answer if the promoter will or not,” he said, adding, the company will be open to consider an investor if the opportunity allows for unlocking at any point of the restructuring process.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL)’s board on Friday authorized a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend options and alternatives for separate legal entities for undertaking the zinc & lead, silver, and recycling business of the company. Company executives from both HZL and Vedanta said they expect the move to help the government ease in with its earlier considered divestment.

“The government is part of the consultation process. It is a major restructuring process and we expect a major value unlock, why would the government not want to,” said Ajay Agarwal, president- finance for Vedanta Ltd. The Indian government holds 29.54 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.

“The management along with the appointed advisors will recommend the final structure/scheme for further approval to the Board of Directors which includes Government of India. Further, we believe that the proposed exercise will ease disinvestment by the Government of India,” said Arun Misra, chief executive officer for HZL.

Past instances of the Indian government objecting to Vedanta’s corporate actions include one in January where Vedanta’s board approved a sale of its Zinc International assets, to a proposed wholly owned unit of Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. The deal later fell through with strong resistance from the Indian government.