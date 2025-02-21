Vedanta declared preferred bidder for diamond block in Madhya Pradesh

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced that it has won a tender for a diamond mine in Madhya Pradesh.

In its statement, the company said the Department of Geology and Mining, Government of Madhya Pradesh, had invited tenders for the Kauhari Diamond Block through e-auction for the grant of a composite licence in the state.

The statement further said Vedanta had participated in the live e-auction and, via a notification dated February 20, 2025, was declared the 'preferred bidder' for the Kauhari Diamond Block.

It said it is the highest bidder with a final price offer of 1.10 per cent.

The diamond block, as per the tender document, is at the G4 level of exploration, with a total area of 643.4169 hectares.

The final grant of the licence is subject to the necessary payments and other approvals.

In November, group company Hindustan Zinc had informed exchanges that it had secured a similar composite licence for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through that state’s government auctions.