Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) will deploy Volvo's electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga on a trial basis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India to this effect, the two companies said.

With the pilot project commencing at Vedanta IOK, the company has deployed Volvo's recently launched EC55 all-electric excavator and its subsidiary SDLG's L956H electric wheel loader for its iron ore mining operations.

"Partnering with Volvo will help us accelerate our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality. Our mission of transforming for good continues to drive us towards a greener and cleaner future for all," said M. Krishna Reddy, COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited.

"It's great to partner with someone on something we are equally passionate about -- promoting sustainable development across the country," said Dimitrov Krishnan, Head -- Volvo CE India.

Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India will use the pilot project as a case study, the companies said.

--IANS

vj/dpb