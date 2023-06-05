Home / Companies / News / Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines

Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) will deploy Volvo's electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga on a trial basis

IANS Chennai
Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) will deploy Volvo's electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga on a trial basis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India to this effect, the two companies said.

With the pilot project commencing at Vedanta IOK, the company has deployed Volvo's recently launched EC55 all-electric excavator and its subsidiary SDLG's L956H electric wheel loader for its iron ore mining operations.

"Partnering with Volvo will help us accelerate our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality. Our mission of transforming for good continues to drive us towards a greener and cleaner future for all," said M. Krishna Reddy, COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited.

"It's great to partner with someone on something we are equally passionate about -- promoting sustainable development across the country," said Dimitrov Krishnan, Head -- Volvo CE India.

Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India will use the pilot project as a case study, the companies said.

--IANS

vj/dpb

Also Read

Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

Volvo may set up its new EV manufacturing facility in India: Report

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Lufthansa seeks deeper partnership with Air India, plans to expand flights

TCS selected as strategic partner of Teachers' Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Topics :Vedanta Electric Vehiclesiron ore minersKarnataka

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story