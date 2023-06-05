

The Teachers' Pension Scheme is the UK's second largest public sector pension scheme, with over 2 million members. TCS will manage the scheme administration services using a digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS. This will enable accurate administration of pension records, payment of benefits, effective scheme finance management, proactive member engagement and easy access to information. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that it had bagged a 10-year contract from the Department for Education (DfE) to administer and further enhance customer experiences for the Teachers' Pension Scheme in England and Wales. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



"We are delighted to partner with the Department for Education to digitally transform the administration of the Teachers' Pensions Scheme and deliver the best-administered UK public sector pensions scheme. The resulting service will be highly agile and responsive to the needs of its members and employers," said Vivekanand Ramgopal, president of BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS. TCS will deliver a digital-first, self-service pension experience, giving scheme employers and members anytime, any-channel access to their account information and personalised insights to help them better understand their pension plan and empower them to make informed decisions.