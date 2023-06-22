Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Limited says not selling copper plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Vedanta Limited says not selling copper plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

As the country has become a net importer of copper, there has been a growing demand to restart its operations, Vedanta Ltd said

New Delhi
Vedanta Limited says not selling copper plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Jun 22 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said that it has no plans to sell its copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Junking the media reports that claimed that the company is selling Sterlite Copper plant, Vedanta said the reports are "wrong, baseless and incorrect".

In a regulatory filing, the company said Sterlite Copper is a national asset and claimed it contributed 40 per cent to India's overall copper production.

"It has come to our notice that certain sections of the media have carried out the news article that Vedanta Ltd is selling the Sterlite Copper Plant, Thoothukudi. The said media articles are wrong, baseless and incorrect and the same is refuted by the company," it said.

As the country has become a net importer of copper, there has been a growing demand to restart its operations, Vedanta Ltd said.

Topics :Vedanta copperTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

