PE firm Carlyle offloads its entire stake in Delhivery for Rs 709 cr

US-based private equity firm Carlyle on Thursday offloaded its entire 2.53 per cent stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 709 crore through open market transactions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
US-based private equity firm Carlyle on Thursday offloaded its entire 2.53 per cent stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 709 crore through open market transactions.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Norges Bank, Societe Generale, Saudi Central Bank, Washington State Investment Board, Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Trust, Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore and AIA Singapore, among others, were the buyers of shares.

Carlyle through its special-purpose vehicle CA Swift Investments sold the shares of Delhivery in 11 tranches.

CA Swift Investments offloaded a total of 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to 2.53 per cent stake in Delhivery, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 385.5 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 709.50 crore.

The US-based investment firm was holding a 2.53 per cent stake in the supply chain company, shareholding data for the quarter ended March 2023 with the BSE showed.

Last year in November, Carlyle sold a 2.5 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 crore through an open market transaction.

In May 2022, the logistics and supply chain company Delhivery launched its initial public offer (IPO).

Shares of Delhivery fell 0.45 per cent to finish at Rs 386.65 per piece on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

