Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea, Adani Data Networks may not get relaxations for 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea, Adani Data Networks may not get relaxations for 5G rollout

According to rules, a telco has to commercially launch service anywhere in each of the three metros and at least in one city in each of India's 22 telecom circles at the end of the first year

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea (Vi) might not get any exemptions or extensions to meet the minimum rollout obligations related to 5G airwaves in 3,300-3,600 MHz and 26 GHz bands, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday. Both telcos may need to pay financial penalties for the circles if they don't meet the requirements.

The two companies had sought exemptions from the Department of Telecom. However, according to the report, the department believes that the conditions were specified in the application and need to be complied with.

According to the obligations, a company has to commercially launch service anywhere in each of the three metros and at least in one city in each of India's 22 telecom circles at the end of the first year.

As per the rules, the Centre can impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per week for the first 13 weeks if the rollout is delayed.

Airwaves were allotted by the middle of August last year, and the deadlines are to be met by the end of the first year. According to the notice inviting applications (NIAs), "No extension to prescribed due date will be granted".

According to industry experts, no such extension has ever been given by the DoT. The ET report, however, said that DoT is still checking if there was any precedence of granting such extensions or exemptions.

The report also said that the situation might be more difficult for Adani and Vi as Reliance Jio and Airtel exceeded the conditions across bands and circles.

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Happiest Minds eyes 3-4 digital-led acquisitions in next few quarters

Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor Salt Experiences

Tata Realty buys 102,000 sq metre land in Bengaluru from Graphite India

TV screen consumption, short videos to drive growth in India: YouTube

Eicher unit to provide electric trucks for Amazon India's delivery ops

Topics :Adani GroupVodafone Idea5G spectrum5G in IndiaAirtelReliance JioTelecom industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story