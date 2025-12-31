Home / Companies / News / Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

These frozen dues will be payable over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 (FY32) to FY41, according to sources

Vodafone Idea
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
In a major relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the debt-laden telecom, freezing its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, and granting it a five-year moratorium, government sources said.
 
These frozen dues will be payable over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 (FY32) to FY41, according to sources. The amount will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications at a later stage.
 
However, AGR liabilities related to FY18 and FY19 will not see any change. These dues will have to be paid by Vodafone Idea between FY26 and FY31 as per the existing schedule, sources added. 
The move, sources said, aims to protect the Centre’s 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, enable an orderly payment of dues, ensure competition in the telecom sector, and safeguard the interests of the telecom operator's 200 million consumers.  The relief follows recent observations by the Supreme Court stating that there is no legal impediment to the Centre reconsidering the issue in public interest, given its substantial stake in Vi and the interests of its subscribers.
   
First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

