Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

In a major relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the debt-laden telecom, freezing its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, and granting it a five-year moratorium, government sources said.

These frozen dues will be payable over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 (FY32) to FY41, according to sources. The amount will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications at a later stage.