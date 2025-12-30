Tata Power commissions SJVN's 1 GW DCR solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd, has commissioned SJVN Ltd’s 1 gigawatt (GW) domestic content requirement (DCR) policy-compliant solar power project in Rajasthan.

How significant is the project for TPREL’s renewable portfolio?

This is the largest solar project commissioned by TPREL to date and one of the largest renewable energy developments in India, the company said. With the commissioning, TPREL’s total renewable utility-scale capacity has reached 11.6 GW, including 4.9 GW executed as third-party engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Where were the solar modules manufactured for the project?

All 2.4 million modules used in the project were manufactured at Tata Power’s TP Solar Ltd solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, the company said, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and domestic manufacturing.

Where is the project located, and which utilities will receive power? Spanning the Bandarwala and Karnisar Bhatiyan sites in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project is designed to deliver power across multiple states. The capacity has been allocated to state utilities — 500 megawatts (MW) to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu and Kashmir Power Ltd (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) — supplying Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. What are the expected generation and emissions benefits in the first year? In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate about 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the company said.

What engineering challenges did TPREL highlight in executing the project? The company said the project was delivered in challenging conditions, with temperatures rising to 50 degrees Celsius in summer and falling to as low as 3 degrees Celsius in winter, alongside difficult terrain and restricted vehicle movement. It said timely completion was supported through the use of DCR-compliant cells and mono bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming techniques, and inverters designed to operate in extreme heat. What local economic impact did the project create? The company said over 300 locally sourced workers were trained and engaged across project activities, while more than 25 local vendors were developed, creating livelihood opportunities and supporting regional economic growth.