We don't want to go the Byju's way: Aakash Educational Services to NCLAT

Aakash Educational Services told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday that it didn't "want to go down the path" of Byju's and, therefore, needs to amend its Articles of Association (AoA) to infuse funds by selling equity.

However, the NCLAT did not set aside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order halting Aakash's attempt to amend its AoA and has sent the matter back to NCLT for a decision.

The appellate tribunal has allowed Aakash to file an application before the NCLT for relief and instructed the NCLT to decide the matter within three weeks from the date of filing the application.

Aakash's counsel argued before the appellate tribunal that it was vital for the company's survival and future growth to amend the AoA.

“We don’t want to go down the path of Think and Learn (parent of edtech major Byju's). We want to stay afloat,” Aakash’s counsel said. He added that the company was not seeking a loan but intended to raise funds by selling more equity.

The amendment to the AoA would help infuse much-needed funds for the company’s survival, he added.

The Articles of Association outline the rules and regulations that govern a firm's operations and define its purpose.

The proposed amendments allegedly sought to dilute the rights of minority shareholders, including Singapore VII Topco I Pte Ltd, owned by Blackstone, which holds a 6.97 per cent stake in Aakash. Blackstone had alleged that its rights and interests were being violated.

The dispute revolves around proposed amendments to Aakash’s AoA, which were reportedly first raised during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Minority shareholders, including Blackstone, filed a mismanagement and oppression petition with the NCLT, claiming that the amendments violated their rights under a prior Merger Framework Agreement (MFA).

On November 25, the Karnataka High Court stayed an NCLT order that barred Aakash from passing a resolution to amend its AoA.

The resolution was an attempt to reduce the influence of minority shareholders, the investors had argued. They reportedly accused Byju’s, which has a stake in Aakash, of trying to give a greater say to big investors like Manipal Education.

Aakash challenged the NCLT order in the Karnataka High Court, arguing that the tribunal had failed to provide sufficient reasons for halting the resolution. The High Court granted an interim stay on the NCLT order but clarified that this stay should not be interpreted as a final opinion on the matter.

The Supreme Court on November 29 barred Aakash from implementing a resolution to amend its AoA passed at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The amendments allegedly sought to dilute the rights of minority shareholders. The case has now been sent to NCLAT for a decision.

In 2021, Byju's (Think & Learn) acquired the 35-year-old brick-and-mortar coaching centre AESL for nearly $1 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. However, Byju’s, which was valued at $22 billion in 2022, has seen its fortunes dwindle due to various regulatory issues and disputes with investors, triggering the firm’s insolvency.