WeWork India strengthens footprint in Bengaluru, Pune, adds over 175k sq ft

WeWork, a co-working space provider, has announced the addition of 1.75 lakh square feet to its portfolio, strengthening its presence in Bengaluru and Pune. In the second half of the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, WeWork India plans to launch two new spaces - WeWork Manyata Mahogany in Bengaluru and WeWork GERA Commerzone in Pune.

With over 20 operational buildings in Bengaluru, the new addition is in Embassy Manyata Business Park. Located in one of the key micro markets in Hebbal, Manyata Mahogany spans across Rs 90,500 square feet, and houses about 1700 desks across two floors.

Furthermore, the shared office space provider is also looking to expand to Pune in collaboration with real estate developer K Raheja Corp. Located near the World Trade Centre and Pune Airport, the space will span across Rs 84,000 square feet and host about 1,300 desks.

Commenting on the new lease signing, Arnav S. Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India, said, “Pune’s dynamic commercial ecosystem and Bengaluru’s thriving business hub offer tremendous opportunities for enterprises and SMBs alike. Our new spaces are thoughtfully designed to support businesses of all sizes with adaptable, inspiring environments. We aim to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth while ensuring our workspaces meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce.”

WeWork India is currently operational across 8 cities across 62 locations with over 1 lakh desks. With solutions for all kinds of businesses - the portfolio ranges from solopreneurs to startups to Fortune 500 companies. WeWork stated that its continued expansion is indicative of the rising demand for flex spaces in the city.

In December last year, WeWork secured a long-term lease exceeding five years for approximately Rs 1.26 lakh square feet of office space across three floors in a commercial tower in Andheri East, Mumbai.

Around the same time, the company also leased two floors in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram, encompassing over 1,400 desks and spanning approximately Rs 1.17 lakh square feet. Additionally, WeWork rented two floors in DLF Cybercity, Manapakkam, Chennai, with a capacity for over 1,900 desks across Rs 1.26 lakh square feet. Both the Gurugram and Chennai workspaces are slated to be operational in Q1 FY25.

In October, the space provider leased approximately Rs 61,120 square feet of office space in Bengaluru from MFAR Constructions to enhance its presence. Situated on Cunningham Road, this premium facility spans four floors, offering 891 desks tailored for high-profile executives and enterprises.