What's Tata AIG General Insurance MD & CEO Neelesh Garg's wellness mantra

In the last few years, the debate on worklife has swung between how much is healthy and how much is necessary. Should a workweek be 70-hour-long or is a four-day office routine more productive? Should we give work our all or seek work-life balance?







While there is no one right answer to these questions, the general consensus is that work and wellness have to go hand in hand. Incidents such as Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke only reiterate this reality.

For India Inc leaders, stress is inevitable, given the nature of their jobs and the responsibility of the company and its employees riding on their shoulders. Corporate leaders, however, have their own individual ways of ensuring their wellness.

In an email interview with Aathira Varier, Neelesh Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata AIG General Insurance, says he chooses outdoor activities and avoids excessive screen time to stay mentally and physically healthy. Edited excerpts:



How do you maintain work-life balance and manage stress amidst your intense and demanding schedule?



I prioritise regular exercise and mindfulness practices to stay balanced and focused.

What specific measures do you take for your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing?





Are there any activities that you avoid for the sake of your wellbeing? If so, could you provide examples of how you incorporate wellness into your routine?

I avoid excessive screen time and make time for outdoor activities such as running and sports to recharge and stay healthy.