India Inc's wellness mantra: Me time, music, walks and the power of a smile

From work-life balance to work-life integration, corporate leaders share how they stay physically, mentally, emotionally healthy

Ajay Bijli, MD, PVR INOX Ltd
Ajay Bijli, MD, PVR INOX Ltd

BS Reporters Mumbai/Kolkata/New Delhi/Bengaluru/Chennai
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
In the last few years, the debate on worklife has swung between how much is healthy and how much is necessary. Should a workweek be 70-hour-long or is a four-day office routine more productive? Should we give work our all or seek work-life balance?

While there is no one right answer to these questions, the general consensus is that work and wellness have to go hand in hand. Incidents such as Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke only reiterate this reality. India Inc leaders say that while stress is inevitable given the nature of

Biocon Biologics gets green light to launch Yesafili biosimilar in Canada

Topics : India Inc deals Truworth Wellness Fitness PVR Inox zerodha

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

