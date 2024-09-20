Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will take action based on facts revealed in probe: Govt on EY worker death

Earlier Ernst & Young (EY) issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the tragic passing of 26-year-old chartered accountant, who died on July 20 due to allegedly work-related stress

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Reacting to the death of an EY employee allegedly due to 'overwork', Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said that action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation."

The statement comes after a heart-wrenching letter written by victim's mother went viral on social media, alleging that EY's work culture and excessive workload contributed to her daughter's demise.

In the letter, her mother detailed the victim's struggles with anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress due to an overwhelming workload, citing instances where her manager prioritised work over employee well-being.

EY's response acknowledged the victim's brief tenure at the firm and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Regarding the allegations, EY stated, "We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India."

The firm assured that it has provided assistance to the family and will continue to do so.

The incident has sparked a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

