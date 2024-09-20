Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Apple harvest: iPhone 16 sales up 15-20% over iPhone 15 on inaugural day

Apple harvest: iPhone 16 sales up 15-20% over iPhone 15 on inaugural day

Shah points out that the agency has conducted a dipstick study on the first day to gauge consumer sentiment and traction

i phone 16, Apple, i Phone
Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The highly anticipated launch of Apple iPhone 16 series has generated significant buzz in India on Friday, with serpentine queues at flagship stores and quick-service platforms offering deliveries for the first time.

According to Counterpoint Research, which undertook the initial sample survey across retailers, iPhone 16 series has witnessed up to 15-20 per cent surge in sales on the inaugural day compared to its iPhone 15 counterpart.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Neil Shah, founder of Counterpoint Research in India, said that based on the initial feedback, the basic iPhone 16 model was the bestseller on Day 1, followed by Pro Max.

Shah points out that the agency has conducted a dipstick study on the first day to gauge consumer sentiment and traction.

Over the fortnight, it will be undertaking a more comprehensive study comprising a larger sample of over 200 retailers.

Big Basket, which promised quick delivery of iPhone 16 in 10 minutes, has delivered 138 phones in the first hour.

More From This Section

Hacker uses Telegram chatbots to leak data of Star Health Insurance: Report

Internship Scheme: Govt to list out 500 companies based on CSR spend

ATGL enters into financing framework, to raise $ 375 mn in initial round

HDFC Bank's subsidiary HDB Financial Services board clears IPO plans

Hyatt PE in India be taxed even if global entity earns losses: Delhi HC


The quick-service platform has been selling 3-4 phones every minute, according to Hari Menon, co- founder of Big Basket. 

Blinkit, which has tied up with reseller Unicorn, has made over 300 deliveries in four cities, including in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune WITHIN MINUTES since 8 am when sales kicked off, Unicorn founder Albinder Dhindsa said.

In FY24, sales in India, primarily driven by iPhones, touched Rs 67,000 crore, growing by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In FY 2019, domestic sales were only Rs 11,000 crore, representing a sevenfold increase. For the first time, Apple is assembling its top-end models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, in India, simultaneously with production in China.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple, mobile devices charge up 22% growth in electronics exports

JPMorgan in talks with Apple over Goldman credit card partnership: Report

As regulators get tough, Big Tech's easy ride is coming to an end

Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore mfg unit in Tiruchirapalli

Huawei racks up 3 mn pre-orders for tri-fold phone before iPhone 16 reveal

Topics :Apple IncApple iPhoneIndian companies

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News