Wipro bets on Capco, Cloud, artificial intelligence to boost BFSI revenues

IT giant Wipro is focusing on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, as well as its acquisition of Capco, to enhance revenues in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. As of FY23, BFSI represents the largest vertical for Wipro, contributing 35 per cent to its total revenues.

"Over recent years, we've made substantial investments in the BFSI sector, enhancing our talent, capabilities and processes. This improvement comes both from organic investments and the inclusion of Capco," Suzanne Dann, CEO - Americas 2 at Wipro, told Business Standard.



In 2021, Wipro's acquisition of British consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion marked its largest acquisition to date, aimed at bolstering its consulting capabilities, particularly in the BFSI sector.

"We've entered into hundreds of synergy deals with Capco, markedly expanding our footprint in the consulting domain. We have ambitious growth objectives in this sector and are constantly adopting an opportunistic market approach, focusing on deals that strategically complement our existing capabilities and enhance client value," Dann noted.



To fortify its BFSI vertical, Wipro is investing in technologies like cloud and AI. Dann mentioned that Wipro's recent $1 billion investment in AI aligns with this vision.

"Our investments in cloud business, culminating in the formation of Wipro FullStride Cloud, along with ongoing innovation with strategic partners and the extensive strategic consulting skills we've developed, especially through the Capco acquisition, differentiate us from the competition," she added.



Wipro is sharpening its focus on high-growth areas within the BFSI sector, such as insurance, and is shifting its business towards higher-margin accounts. "Companies in the insurance sector are showing resilience against an uncertain macro environment. They are increasingly employing technology in their operations—be it digital claims processing or the use of AI in underwriting—to achieve immediate efficiencies while building future-ready businesses," Dann explained.

In addition, Wipro aims to further its consulting capabilities. "Our robust consulting presence in this sector sets us apart, and as market conditions evolve, we anticipate this aspect of our business to assume a larger role in our growth. We're also fostering synergies between our consulting and other business divisions to establish more robust, deeper client relationships. Our geographical reach is expanding through new BFSI consulting services in India, the Middle East and Asia," Dann said.



In an uncertain macroeconomic landscape, Wipro is guiding clients to make prudent investment choices. This involves a focus on cost optimisation and increased efficiency while temporarily holding off on some discretionary projects.

"In this fluid environment, our advisory capabilities across short-, mid-, and long-term strategies provide us with better insights into our clients' plans, allowing us to anticipate their needs effectively," Dann noted.