FMCG distributors flag e-commerce, quick commerce use of private vehicles

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors' association has written two letters: one to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the other to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, requesting an inquiry into the use of private vehicles by quick commerce and e-commerce companies for commercial operations. They also requested compliance with food regulators' norms in the delivery of food products.

In its email written on Wednesday to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) asked the government to look into the issue of quick commerce and e-commerce companies using private vehicles from their warehouses to consumers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the distributors’ body stated that quick commerce and e-commerce companies frequently use private vehicles for the delivery of food items, which is not in compliance with the regulations set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“These standards are critical to prevent contamination and ensure that consumers receive safe and hygienically handled food. However, the widespread use of privately owned two-wheeler vehicles by delivery personnel raises concerns about the adequacy of these vehicles to maintain the required food safety standards,” the letter addressed to the Ministry of Health said.

The distributors’ body also stated in its letter to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways that the use of private vehicles raises safety concerns, as these vehicles may not be insured or maintained to the standards required for commercial operations.

In August, AICPDF also wrote to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry regarding the rapid growth of the quick commerce industry, which it said is hurting the trade. In September, the matter was referred from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to the Competition Commission.

Earlier this week, sources told Business Standard that many prominent quick commerce and e-commerce players will soon be issued notices.

One of the ongoing complaints for which e-commerce players have been pulled up by the Centre is non-compliance with rules regarding the display and packaging of products. Despite several notices, many e-commerce players do not show the MRP and best-before dates for perishable goods.