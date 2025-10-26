Home / Companies / News / Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

In September, IAM members approved the union's proposed four-year contract. However, Boeing management has refused to consider the offer

Boeing
In a statement after the vote, union leadership said the company had failed to address the needs of the roughly 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. (Image: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Striking workers at Boeing Defense in the St. Louis area rejected the company's latest contract proposal on Sunday, sending a strike that has already delayed delivery of fighter jets and other programs into its 13th week. 
In a statement after the vote, union leadership said the company had failed to address the needs of the roughly 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. 
"Boeing claimed they listened to their employees - the result of today's vote proves they have not," IAM International President Brian Bryant said in a statement. "Boeing's corporate executives continue to insult the very people who build the world's most advanced military aircraft - the same planes and military systems that keep our servicemembers and nation safe." The five-year offer was largely the same as those previously rejected by union members. Boeing leadership has said repeatedly during the strike that the company will not significantly improve its offer. 
In September, IAM members approved the union's proposed four-year contract. However, Boeing management has refused to consider the offer. 
The IAM estimates that its offer would add about $50 million to the agreement's cost over its four-year duration, compared with the company offer that was rejected. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is set to earn $22 million this year. 
"It's well past time for Boeing to stop cheaping out on the workers who make its success possible and bargain a fair deal that respects their skill and sacrifice," Bryant said. 
Since the strike began on August 4, Boeing officials have repeatedly said the company's mitigation plan has limited the effects of the work stoppage. 
However, it has delayed deliveries of F-15EX fighters to the US Air Force, General Kenneth Wilsbach told the Senate Armed Services Committee in comments submitted for a October 9 hearing on his nomination as the Air Force's chief of staff. 
Boeing is expected to report another unprofitable quarter when it posts its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts anticipate the company will announce a multi-billion dollar charge on its 777X program, which is six years behind schedule and not yet certified by regulators.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

Accel partners with Prosus to co-invest in Indian science-led startups

Canva eyes India as top market, driven by creators, AI growth: Country head

SBI plans to hire 3,500 officers in next 5 months to drive business growth

Major US, global insurers, not LIC, led Adani's recent $10 bn investments

Topics :Company NewsBoeingWorkers strike

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story