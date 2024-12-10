YesMadam's 'fired for stress' stunt explodes, company faces backlash

YesMadam, a home salon services company, has sparked outrage on social media following a controversial post that claimed the company fired 100 employees for being stressed . The post, which was shared widely on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, quickly went viral and was blasted for its tone-deaf approach to a serious issue.

In response, YesMadam issued a statement on Tuesday, clarifying that the post was part of a social media campaign aimed at highlighting the "serious issue of workplace stress."

The controversial social media post

The initial post claimed that YesMadam had fired around 100 employees after a mental health survey revealed that many workers were feeling stressed. An employee, identified as Anushka Dutta, shared a leaked email from the HR department on LinkedIn that read: “What’s happening at YesMadam? First, you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we’re feeling stressed? And not just me, 100 other people have been fired too.”

The post went viral within hours, with many users expressing their shock and anger at what they perceived as an inhumane decision by the company. It prompted widespread criticism from employees, customers, and mental health advocates who accused YesMadam of exploiting a sensitive issue for marketing purposes.

YesMadam’s apology and clarification

In response to the backlash, YesMadam released a statement, saying that no employees had been fired. The company clarified that the social media post was part of a broader campaign intended to highlight the importance of addressing workplace stress, not to announce layoffs.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed,” the statement read. “Let us be clear: no one was fired at YesMadam. We would never take such an inhuman step.”

YesMadam also emphasised that the campaign was designed to draw attention to the pressing issue of workplace stress, which has become increasingly prevalent in today's fast-paced, always-on work culture.

Introducing ‘de-stress leave’ policy

To further highlight its "commitment to employee well-being," YesMadam announced the introduction of the country’s "first de-stress leave policy.” The policy allows employees to take six paid leave days to de-stress, with an added benefit of a complimentary spa session at home. This initiative is aimed at promoting mental health and helping employees recover from work-related stress.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, work-life boundaries are fading, stress is widespread, and productivity often overshadows employee wellbeing,” YesMadam’s statement said. “Happy employees build stronger businesses, and we’re here to lead the way in creating a culture that reflects this belief.”

While the company claimed that its intention behind the campaign was to raise awareness about mental health, the execution has been widely criticised as tone-deaf and insensitive. The backlash was swift and fierce, with many social media users calling out YesMadam for trivialising the realities of stress, job insecurity, and layoffs.

Social media backlash

Social media users quickly labeled the campaign as a "PR stunt" designed solely to generate buzz. Marketing and communication professionals, in particular, were vocal about their disapproval of the approach.

“The Advertising Standards Council of India should seriously take a hard look at this utterly tone-deaf campaign,” Aparna Mukherjee, a Mumbai-based communication branding executive, wrote on LinkedIn.

“Using a grave issue like layoffs—a reality affecting millions—to promote a product is as irresponsible as it is tasteless... Campaigns like this don’t just cross the line; they bulldoze right over it, leaving nothing but bad taste and frustration in their wake. Bravo, brand geniuses—truly cutting-edge insensitivity," she said.

Agrima Sharma, a marketing communication specialist, also criticised the company for trivialising a serious topic. “Such a tone-deaf and insensitive PR stunt to generate buzz. Stress, job insecurity, and the trauma of mass layoffs are daily realities for many, and trivializing these experiences to create attention is deeply troubling,” Sharma said.

“If the stunt was done to introduce mental health initiatives, authenticity and empathy should have been the driving force—not calculated campaigns designed solely to grab attention," she added.

The campaign’s nature also led to a wave of criticism from LinkedIn users and marketing professionals, many of whom called for accountability within the company.

“Whoever approved this stupid PR stunt should probably fire themselves,” wrote Desi Founder, a LinkedIn user.

Ravi Agarwal, a Delhi-based marketing consultant, said, “I think firing is a must sometimes. Fire the freelancer who wrote this for you.”