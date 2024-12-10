Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dr Morepen forays into wellness segment with weight management initiative

The company, a fully-owned subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories, is looking to establish itself in the segment which is currently valued at around Rs 12,000 crore

Obesity
According to the World Obesity Atlas 2024, over 25 per cent of Indian adults are projected to face obesity by 2035. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Dr Morepen on Tuesday forayed into the growing wellness segment with the launch of a weight management initiative.

The company, a fully-owned subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories, is looking to establish itself in the segment which is currently valued at around Rs 12,000 crore and growing at an annual rate of 16 per cent.

The company has launched its wellness product -- LightLife -- designed to tackle India's growing obesity crisis.

India's obesity rate is increasing and this segment is expected to touch $52.3 billion by 2032, "reflecting the urgency to address weight management with solutions that are both safe and effective," Dr Morepen CEO Varun Suri said.

With LightLife the company is looking to address the obesity issue without crash diets or harmful fads, he stated.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2024, over 25 per cent of Indian adults are projected to face obesity by 2035.

Suri said the company's initiative is about promoting a healthy balanced lifestyle through innovations like Slimbiome and Intelicaps empowering individuals with a scientifically validated solution.

He noted that the company is also looking at revenue of around Rs 30 crore from the programme in the first year.

Dr Morepen currently generates revenue of around Rs 200 crore from OTC product segment.

Dr Morepen said LightLife takes a scientific approach to weight loss, leveraging globally sourced prebiotics from the UK, probiotics from Belgium, and dietary fiber.

These ingredients aim to enhance gut health, reduce cravings, and promote satiety, addressing weight management beyond traditional calorie-counting methods or restrictive diets.

The product is supported by a comprehensive wellness program that includes personalised nutrition plans, strength training guidance, and a dedicated health app to track progress.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

