Home / Companies / News / YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is lowering the eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and also introduced a few monetisation methods

IANS San Francisco
YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is lowering the eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and also introduced a few monetisation methods for smaller creators, including paid chat, tipping, channel memberships and shopping features.

With the new policy, the YPP will be accessible to creators after they acquire 500 subscribers, which is half of what YouTube previously demanded, reports The Verge.

Instead of 4,000 valid watch hours, creators will just require 3,000, or 3 million shorts views compared to the previous 10 million.

These lower requirements will initially roll out in the US, the UK, Canada, Taiwan and South Korea.

The company also mentioned that the same YPP rules will continue for revenue sharing, so smaller creators will still need to expand their audience to profit from ad revenue.

Also, the shopping affiliate programme which was previously available by invitation only to select creators, is now available to YPP participants in the US with a minimum of 20,000 subscribers, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the company had rolled out a new marketplace, Creator Music, an easy way for creators in the YPP in the US to access an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

--IANS

aj/svn/

Also Read

Google-owned YouTube to share ad money with Shorts creators from February 1

YouTube Music adds mood filters in 'activity bar' for song choices on web

Free TV channel streaming might soon be supported by YouTube: Report

YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service

Video-sharing platform YouTube to allow dubbing videos in multi-languages

State-owned BSNL behind private telecom firms in rural, urban markets

Open to resolving disputes; won't do one-on-one meetings: Lenders to Byju's

Apple may shift 18% of iPhone production in India by FY25: Bank of America

Sajjan Jindal may acquire 48% stake in MG Motor India, govt onboard

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Topics :YouTube IndiaYouTube channelGoogle IndiaYouTube

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story