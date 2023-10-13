Home / Companies / News / Zee-Sony case: NCLAT defers hearing over IDBI, Axis Finance plea to Oct 31

Zee-Sony case: NCLAT defers hearing over IDBI, Axis Finance plea to Oct 31

Both have challenged the August 10, 2023, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve the merger

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Earlier, the NCLT on August 10, 2023, approved the proposed merger, which would create the largest media entity in the country

Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
The NCLAT on Friday adjourned the hearing to October 31 on pleas filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) did not issue notice over the petitions filed by the private lender and the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

However, it said that Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) may file a response to both petitions, if needed.

Both have challenged the August 10, 2023, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve the merger.

Earlier, the NCLT on August 10, 2023, approved the proposed merger, which would create the largest media entity in the country.

While approving the merger, the NCLT in its order, dismissed some applications moved by financial institutions opposing the move, including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.

This was challenged by IDBI and Axis Finance before the NCLAT.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

