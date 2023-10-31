Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences acquires UK-based LiqMeds Group for 68 million pounds

Zydus Lifesciences acquires UK-based LiqMeds Group for 68 million pounds

LiqMeds Group of companies specialises in the development, manufacturing and supply of oral liquid products for global markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The group's subsidiary LM Manufacturing Ltd has an oral liquids manufacturing site at Weedon, Northampton, UK, which supplies products to the US and UK markets

Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has acquired UK-based LiqMeds Group for GBP 68 million (around Rs 689 crore).

The Ahmedabad-based group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd, will also pay yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on the achievement of certain agreed milestones towards the acquisition.

"Zydus will pay an upfront consideration of GBP 68 million and yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on the achievement of certain agreed milestones towards the acquisition of the LiqMeds Group of companies," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction will be EPS accretive for Zydus from the first year of acquisition, it added.

"We believe that liquid orals is a large, growing market and serves unmet needs with significant new market expansion opportunities," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

In line with the patient-centric approach, the company believes that oral liquid formulations would help geriatric and paediatric patients, bringing in greater ease of convenience and therapy compliance, he added.

Shares of Zydus were trading at 0.89 per cent lower at Rs 574.70 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

