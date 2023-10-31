Home / Companies / News / NLC's Rs 4,400-cr lignite-to-methanol project to be completed by March 2027

NLC's Rs 4,400-cr lignite-to-methanol project to be completed by March 2027

NLC has traditionally been into lignite mining and setting up lignite-based power plants

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"The project is expected to complete by March-2027," the company said in a regulatory filing.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The lignite-to-methanol project of NLC India Ltd, estimated at Rs 4,394 crore, at Neyveli, in Tamil Nadu is likely to be completed by March, 2027.

The project is part of NLC's diversification plan.

NLC has traditionally been into lignite mining and setting up lignite-based power plants.

"The project is expected to complete by March-2027," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed lignite-to-methanol plant is in line with the Centre's coal gasification plan, a sustainable way of utilising the fuel to meet its ambitious net-zero plans.

"The total period of the project is 42 months from the date of Letter of Award (LOA)," it added.

In October last year, NLC had floated a global tender for awarding the project through project management consultancy Engineers India Limited (EIL) for gasification block (LEPC-1) of its Lignite-to-Methanol project at Neyveli, in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 cr for Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme

TN tragedy was led by methanol consumption, not hooch, claims police

NLC plans to set up 2,400 MW thermal plant in Odisha for Rs 19,422 crore

L&T bags ultra mega offshore project worth Rs 15k cr in Middle East

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand

Pichai defends paying for making Google default search engine on devices

Wipro is not alone, several Indian IT companies are facing a CXO churn

Siemens Energy considering to sell substantial part of 24% stake to Siemens

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NLC IndiaLigniteTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story