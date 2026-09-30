AI has improved basket size by 35%, says Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar

We are now starting to see AI enter areas that traditionally have been where the capabilities were not there. One is around being able to orchestrate across different workflows. Take supply chains as an example. We used to optimise last-mile delivery as its own thing. We used to optimise replenishment inside the store as its own thing. But these two are tied together. How you replenish inside the store really depends on how you forecast how many products need to be pulled out and how you optimise the delivery of these products. It was very hard to build models to be able to look across these kinds of domains.