AI has improved basket size by 35%, says Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar

Our basket sizes have gone up by 35 per cent compared with the time when customers were not using Sparky. Wibey, which our engineers use internally, has helped us a lot in what we call adopting a platform way of building. That means instead of building systems individually for every country, we are now building a common set of capabilities from which every country benefits. We go from multiple disconnected systems, individually built, to a common set of capabilities. This transformation is being hugely accelerated through Wibey. Rolling out one particular feature across Walmart US, Sam’s Club, Mexico and Canada would have taken us six to seven months. That has compressed to several weeks.